Electronic Arts wraps record year with profit gains

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) is up 2.6% after hours following the release of its fiscal Q4 earnings, where it topped consensus but tempered profit expectations in guidance.

Digital net bookings rose 17% to $3.538B.

Net income rose to $607M from $566M.

Operating cash flow jumped to $615M from $437M (recast to incorporate a change in stock-based compensation).

For Q1, it's guiding to net revenue of $1.08B combined with change in deferred net revenue of -$300M, for $780M vs. consensus for $792.7M. It see diluted EPS of $0.64 vs. GAAP expectations for $1.50.

For the full fiscal year, it's guiding to net revenue of $5.6B, combined with change in deferred net revenue of $250M for $5.85B, above consensus for $5.61B. It's expecting diluted EPS of $3.55 (vs. GAAP expectations for $4.11).

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

