Crude stocks down 1.85M barrels last week - API

If confirmed, it would be the largest weekly draw on oil inventories since late March.

Oil has had an interesting day, first plunging down to $68 per barrel on a report the president was not going to pull the U.S. out of the Iran nuclear deal, but ending the session right back at $70 after the president indeed exited that pact and moved to restart sanctions.

USO +0.65% after hours

