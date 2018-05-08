Margins suffer at Monster Beverage in Q1

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) reports Monster Energy Drinks segment sales rose 16.7% in Q1 to $780.5M.

Sales in the Strategic Brands segment (includes brands acquired from Coca-Cola) fell 3.3% to $65.8M.

Net sales to customers outside the United States grew 26.8% to $242.1M.

U.S. sales were up 3.8% vs. +8.1% last year.

Gross margin rate squeezed 420 bps to 60.6%.

Distribution costs as a percentage of sales +80 bps to 3.9%.

Operating margin rate dropped 270 bps to 32.9%.

Rodney C. Sacks, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said: “We continue to progress our strategic alignment with the Coca-Cola system bottlers. In the first quarter of 2018, we completed our transition to the Coca-Cola bottlers in the state of Minnesota. "

MNST -4.8% AH.

