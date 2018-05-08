Occidental Petroleum +2.1% as pretax profits get Q1 boost

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) is up 2.1% in postmarket trading after Q1 earnings provided a beat on top and bottom lines and news that company was bringing back its buyback program this year.

Net income rose to $708M from a year ago $117M.

Total company production hit 609,000 BOE/day (down from 621,000) on the strength of Permian Resources and International topping guidance.

Pretax income by segment: Oil and gas, $750M (up from last quarter's $44M), with average Brent and WTI marker prices at $62.87/bbl and $67.18/bbl respectively; Chemical, $298M (up from last quarter's $222M); Midstream and marketing, $179M (up from last quarter's $9M).

Conference call to come tomorrow, May 9, at 11 a.m. ET.

Press release