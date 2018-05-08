SunPower -3.2% as earnings sport light guidance ahead

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) has dipped 3.2% in late trading after it topped expectations with Q1 earnings but provided light forward guidance.

Non-GAAP revenue fell less than expected, to $398.9M from $429.5M, and EBITDA jumped to $32.3M from a previous $8.6M.

The company swung to a gross profit of $10.25M, vs. a year-ago gross loss of $45.6M.

Operating cash flow fell to -$233.3M from a previous -$126.9M.

GAAP revenue by segment: Residential, $169.4M (up 25.8%); Commercial, $123.3M (up 17%); Power Plant, $99.1M (up 11.4%).

For Q2, it's guiding to (non-GAAP) revenue of $375M-$425M (light of consensus for 443.8M), gross margin of 6-8% (below expectations for 9.86%), EBITDA of $10M-$35M (below consensus for $37.5M) and megawatts deployed of 350-380 MW.

For the full year, it sees EBITDA of $75M-$125M vs. consensus for $161.8M.

