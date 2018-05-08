Ford temporarily laying off thousands on parts shortage - WSJ

At issue was a fire last week at Meridian Lightweight Technologies in Michigan. Meridian is a China-owned automotive-interiors supplier to Ford (NYSE:F) and others.

According to the WSJ, Ford's F-150 factory in Dearborn is expected to run out of parts from Meridian as soon as tomorrow. Ford earlier this week said its F-150 plant in Kansas City was idled thanks to the part shortage.

Together, the two plants produce about 10K F-150s per week, and employ 7.6K workers who are facing several weeks of downtime.