Q1 non-GAAP net income of $42M or $0.30 per share vs. $35M and $0.24 a year ago. Free cash flow of $159M up from $116M.

Hotel revenue of $299M down 5% Y/Y. Non-hotel revenue of $79M up 36%.

Hotel adjusted EBITDA of $88M flat Y/Y. Non-hotel adjusted EBITDA of negative $8M vs. $15M a year ago.

CFO Ernst Teunissen: “Our good start has made us more positive about our 2018 profitability outlook.”

Conference call tomorrow at 8:30 ET

Previously: TripAdvisor beats by $0.14, beats on revenue (May 8)