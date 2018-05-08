Extreme Networks -26% on miss, dim guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) has shed 26% after hours following a miss in fiscal Q3 earnings that also featured below-Street expectations for the current quarter.

Revenues grew by more than 75% juiced by acquisitions, but missed expectations. Core Extreme revenue had organic growth of 8%.

Revenue breakout (non-GAAP): Product, $203.5M (up 83%); Service, $58.5M (up 54%).

Net income rose 55% to $19M.

For fiscal Q4, it's guiding to revenue of $277M-$287M (light of expected $288.5M); gross margin of 58-60% (below consensus for 59.66%); and EPS of $0.16-$0.23 (below consensus for $0.29).

