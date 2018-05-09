Crude tops $71 on Iran oil sanctions

U.S. crude has now topped $71 per barrel, soaring almost 3% overnight, after President Trump abandoned a nuclear deal with Iran and announced the "highest level" of sanctions against the OPEC member.

Financial or business activities outlawed by Aug. 6 include exports of airplanes and parts, dollar transactions, trade in gold and other metals, sovereign debt and the auto industry.

By Nov. 4, sanctions will ban oil purchases and transactions with the central bank.

