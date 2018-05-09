More on Vitamin Shoppe's Q1 results

Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) reports total comparable sales dropped 3.6% in Q1.

Digital comparable net sales increased 20.7% during the quarter.

Gross margin rate down 40 bps to 32%, due to deleverage in supply chain and occupancy from lower sales, as well as additional investments in pricing and promotions.

SG&A expense rate rose 400 bps to 30.2%, driven by deleverage in store payroll and store operating costs as well as increased health care costs, advertising investments and store impairments.

Store count +3 Y/Y to 783.

On May 7, the company completed the sale of Nutri-Force, its manufacturing business.

FY2018 Guidance: Total comp sales: negative low to mid single digits; Gross margin rate: 30.5% to 31%; SG&A expense rate: $340M to $345M; Tax rate: 28%; Capex: ~$30M.