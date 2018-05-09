Marijuana Company of America forms a joint venture with Global Hemp Group

Marijuana Company of America (OTCPK:MCOA) signed a joint venture agreement with Global Hemp Group (OTCPK:GBHPF) to cultivate legal high yielding CBD from industrial hemp at its recently acquired 109 acre farm in Scio, Oregon.

MCOA and GHG will jointly invest on a 50/50 basis, a total of $1.2M in the development of the project in 2018.

Don Steinberg, CEO, commented, "We are really proud of the hard work our partners have put into this project, as we continue to execute this portion of our overall business plan. Activities such as these clearly put MCOA as a top line producer in the legalized hemp and processing arena."

Press Release