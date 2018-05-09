Coty positive on earnings beat

Coty (NYSE:COTY) reports revenue rose 3.4% on a constant currency basis in Q3.

Organic net revenues increased 0.2% on a constant currency basis, driven by strong performance in Luxury and steady momentum in Professional Beauty.

Revenue by segment: Luxury: $752.5M (+19%); Consumer Beauty: $1.02B (+3%); Professional: $448.5M (+10%).

Geographic revenue break-up: North America: $712.8M (+4%); Europe: $967.5M (+15%); ALMEA: $533.4M (+7%).

Adjusted gross margin rate improved 100 bps to 64.3%, mainly due to the realization of benefits from synergy program.

Adjusted operating margin rate slipped 10 bps to 10.2%.