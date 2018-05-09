Party City higher after solid quarter

Party City (NYSE:PRTY) is up 2% after slipping past estimates with its Q1 report.

Retail sales were up 7% during the quarter, while brand comparable sales increased 2.4%. Net third-party wholesale revenues increased 4.3% on an adjusted basis.

Gross margin came in at 37.2% of sales vs. 37.0% a year ago. Higher share of shelf, leverage from the increased sales and savings associated with in-store productivity initiatives partially offset increased distribution costs, higher wages and non-cash purchase accounting adjustments during the quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA rose 12.3% to $55.1M.

Looking ahead, Party City expects full-year revenue of $2.44B to $2.49B vs. $2.48B consensus and FY 18 EPS of $1.76 to $1.87 vs. $1.83 consensus. Brand comparable sales growth of approximately 1% is anticipated.

