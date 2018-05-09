FDA rejects Lipocine's application for TRT med Tlando; shares down 38% premarket

Nano cap Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) is down 38% premarket on modest volume in response to its announcement that it received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the FDA regarding its marketing application seeking approval for TLANDO (testosterone undecanoate) for testosterone replacement therapy.

The CRL cited four deficiencies: determining the extent of the conversion, if any, of testosterone undecanoate to testosterone in serum blood collection tubes in order to confirm the reliability of testosterone data; the need for an ambulatory blood pressure (BP) monitoring study to assess whether TLANDO has a clinically meaningful impact on BP; the need to verify the reliability of Cmax data and the justification for not using Cmax as secondary endpoints and determining the appropriate stopping criteria for patients discontinuing TLANDO therapy.

The company says it plans to meet with the FDA to further clarify the deficiencies and a path forward.

Previously: Ad Com thumbs down on Lipocine's Tlando (Jan. 10)