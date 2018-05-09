Caesars and VICI Properties enter asset sale deal

Caesars Entertainment and VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) announce the signing of a letter of intent covering two real estate assets owned by Caesars.

The two properties covered in the $749M LOI are the Ocatavius Tower at Caesars Palace and real estate associated with Harrah's Philadelphia.

The new agreement also adds modifications to certain of lease agreements between the two companies.

"The planned lease amendments and asset sales will allow us to create more value for shareholders through growth initiatives and additional investment opportunities in our core businesses,” says Caesars CEO Mark Frissora

Source: Press Release