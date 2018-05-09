Match Group +6.3% on Q1 beats, 36% rev growth, upside Q2 and FY guide

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) gains 6.3% premarket on yesterday’s Q1 results that beat revenue and EPS estimates with a 36% Y/Y growth in revenue. Upside Q2 guidance has revenue from $405 to $415M (consensus: $390.3M).

Upside FY18 guidance has revenue from $1.6B to $1.7B (consensus: $1.6B; was: $1.6B to $1.7B).

Key user metrics: Tinder average subscribers, 3.5M (+1.6M Y/Y); average subscribers, 7.4M; ARPU, $0.58.

Financials: Operating income, $112M (+91%); operating margin, 28% (+7.8 pts); adjusted EBITDA, $137.7M (+60%); operating cash flow, $122.3M (+36%); FCF, $117.2M (+39%); cash and equivalents, $288M; long-term debt, $1.3B.

Earnings call is scheduled for 8:30 AM Eastern with a webcast available here.

Press release.

Previously: Match Group beats by $0.03, beats on revenue (May 8)