Ambac up nearly 5% after Q1 results

Q1adjusted earnings of $329.8M or $7.22 per share vs. $5.5M and $0.12 in Q4.

March 31 adjusted book value per share of $31.56 up 30% from three months earlier.

Accounting for the big numbers in Q1 was February's conclusion of the rehabilitation of the segregated account of Ambac Assurance. It resulted in a benefit of $288.2M.

Net investment income up 3% to $110.2M.

Conference call at 8:30 ET

