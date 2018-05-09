Weibo -3.9% despite Q1 beats, in-line guide

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) drops 3.9% premarket despite Q1 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates with a 76% Y/Y revenue growth. In-line Q2 guidance has revenue of $420M to $430M (consensus: $423.87M).

Key metrics: Ad and marketing revenue, $302.9M (+79% Y/Y); value-added service, $46.9M (+57%); adjusted EBITDA, $124.6M (+77%); MAUs, 411M (+70M); Mobile MAUs as % of total, 93%; DAUs, 184M (+30M); costs and expenses, $229.3M; income from operations, $120.6M; cash and equivalents, $1.92B; cash from operating activities, $84.8M; capital expenditures, $4.3M.

Earnings call was at 7 AM with a webcast available here.

