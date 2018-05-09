Wendy's bid down after earnings

Wedny's (NYSE:WEN) is lower in premarket trading after reporting Q1 comparable sales growth of +1.6% vs. +1.8% consensus.

Global systemwide sales were up 3.3%, comprised of a 2.8% gain in North America and 13.7% rise in the international business.

The company reports adjusted EBITDA fell 40 bps to 30.1% of sales during the quarter and operating income dropped 4.3% to $55.3M.

Looking ahead, Wendy's expects full-year EPS of $0.55 to $0.57 vs. $0.55 consensus. Adjusted EBITDA of ~$420M to $430M and free cash flow of ~$220M to $240M are also anticipated.

