Horizon Pharma Q1 top line up 1%; non-GAAP earnings down 86%; guidance raised; operating structure revamped

Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) Q1 results ($M): Sales: 223.9 (+1.4%).

Net loss: (157.3) (-73.6%); non-GAAP net income: 4.8 (-86.3%); non-GAAP EBITDA: 33.6 (-35.3%); loss/share: (0.96) (-71.4%); non-GAAP EPS: 0.03 (-85.7%).

2018 Guidance: Sales: $1.17B - 1.20B from $1.15B - 1.18B; non-GAAP EBITDA: $390M - 415M from $370M - 395M; KRYSTEXXA sales growth: >65%.

Enrollment in Phase 3 study of teprotumumab in thyroid eye disease should be completed by year-end.

Effective this quarter, the company will operate in two segments: Orphan and Rheumatology, which includes RAVICTI, PROCYSBI and ACTIMMUNE, and Primary Care, which includes PENNSAID and DUEXIS.