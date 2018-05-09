More on Plug Power's Q1

Net loss of $16.8M, or -$0.07 per diluted share vs. a net loss of $21.8M, or -$0.11 per diluted share in the same quarter a year ago.

Free cash flow for the first quarter of 2018 was negative $18.3M compared to negative $30M in the first quarter of 2017.

During the quarter the company completed a $100M convertible bond offering, which was used to purchase a call option to increase the conversion price of the bonds to double the issuance stock price, as well as buy back approximately 14M common shares. The combination of these transactions provided net proceeds of approximately $53M.

Outlook for Q2: Revenues of $37M-$41M, which will represent growth of 60% to 80% over the prior year, as well as positive adjusted gross margins of 3% to 5% and EBITDAS of negative $7M-$9M. Positive EBITDAS are expected in the second half of 2018.

PLUG +7.6% premarket

Q1 results