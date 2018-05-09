Papa John's lower after soft U.S. results

Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA) falls after disappointing with its Q1 report.

The restaurant chain struggled in North America, with comparable sales falling 6.1% at domestic company-owned restaurants and 5.0% at North America franchised restaurants. System-wide international restaurants posted a 0.3% increase in comparable sales. The sales deleverage weighed on the company's margins.

Papa John's management says it expects initiatives to help sales and operating results in the second half of the year.

The weak performance by the chain doesn't appear to be related to the NFL and the anthem protest controversy as North America system-wide comparable sales have been decelerating steadily quarter-by-quarter since Q3 of 2016 (see chart).

On Wall Street, Longbow Research lowers Papa John's to a Neutral rating from Buy.

Previously: Papa John's misses by $0.12, misses on revenue (May 8)