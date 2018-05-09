Twilio +6.8% on Q1 beats, upside FY guide

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) gains 6.8% premarket on yesterday’s Q1 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates with a 48% Y/Y revenue growth. Q2 guidance has upside revenue from $129M to $131M (consensus: $122.2M) and in-line EPS of -$0.06 to -$0.05 (consensus: -$0.06).

Upside FY18 guidance has revenue from $538M to $544M (consensus: $511.84M) and EPS of -$0.10 to -$0.07 (consensus: -$0.12).

Key metrics: Base revenue, $117.5M (+46%); loss from operations, $4.7M; active customer accounts, 53.985 (+13.3K); total operating expenses, $93.8M; cash and equivalents, $117.7M; long-term liabilities, $10.95M.

