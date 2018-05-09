Enbridge sells 49% stake in renewable power assets to CPPIB for C$1.75B

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) agrees to sell a 49% stake in some North American onshore renewable power assets and two German offshore wind projects to the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board for C$1.75B.

The assets include 14 long-term fully contracted operating wind and solar assets in four Canadian markets and two operating assets in the U.S. (one wind and one solar), with a combined installed capacity of ~1.3 GW, CPPIB says.

ENB says it will continue to manage, operate and provide administrative services for the renewable power assets.

CPPIB and ENB also say they will form a 50-50 joint venture to pursue future European offshore wind projects.