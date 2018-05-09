Endocyte Q1 revenues up 33%; shares ahead 2% premarket

Endocyte (ECYT) Q1 results: Revenues: $16K (+33.3%); Operating Loss: ($9M) (+23.1%); Net Loss: ($8.6M) (+25.2%); Loss Per Share: ($0.16) (+40.7%); Quick Assets: $173.1M (+77.5%).

Expected 2018 Milestones: First patient visit for phase 3 VISION trial of 177Lu-PSMA-617 in mCRPC (2Q 2018).

50-patient response rate data readout of investigator-initiated trial of 177Lu-PSMA-617 in mCRPC patients at Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre in Melbourne, Australia, to be presented at the Annual Meeting of the ASCO (June 2018).

Publications on additional ongoing investigator-initiated clinical trials of 177Lu-PSMA-617 in prostate cancer patients.

IND for phase 1 trial of EC17/CAR T-cell therapy in patients with osteosarcoma (4Q 2018).