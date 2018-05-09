GoDaddy +3.5% on Q1 rev beat, upside Q2 and FY guidance

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) shares are up 3.5% after Q1 results yesterday that met EPS estimates but beat revenue estimates with a 29% Y/Y revenue growth.

Upside Q2 guidance has revenue from $640M to $645M (consensus: $636.3M). Upside FY18 guidance has revenue from $2.62B to $2.64B (consensus: $2.6B) and raises unlevered free cash outlook to $615M to $625M.

Revenue breakdown: Domains, $291.7M (+21%); Hosting and Presence, $239.8M (+35%); Business Applications, $101.7M (+44%); International, $226.6M (+69%);.

Key metrics: Total bookings, $783.1M (+25%); cash from operating activities, $148.4M. (+17%); unlevered FCF, $162.4M (+42%); customers, 17.7M (+17%); ARPU, $138 (+6%); cash and equivalents, $729.5M; total debt, $2.5B; net debt, $1.75B.

