Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) initiated with Buy rating and $26 (77% upside) price target at Deutsche Bank.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) upgraded to Overweight with a $13 (68% upside) price target at Cantor Fitzgerald. Shares up 7% premarket.

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) upgraded to Outperform with a $15 (101% upside) price target at Robert W. Baird.

TransEnterix (NYSEMKT:TRXC) upgraded to Buy with a $3.50 (91% upside) price target after Q1 beat. Shares up 18% premarket.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) upgraded to Buy with a $13 (113% upside) price target at Janney. Shares up 10% premarket.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) downgraded to Underweight at Morgan Stanley on Linzess growth concerns.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) downgraded to Neutral at Baird.