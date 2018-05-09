Plaza Hotel Investors Reach Deal Valuing Luxury Icon at $600M: WSJ

Real-estate investor Ashkenazy Acquisition Corp. and partner Saudi Prince al-Waleed bin Talal--who hold a combined 25% stake in the Plaza Hotel----have agreed to buy full ownership of the property, valuing the hotel at $600M, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

If completed, the deal would be among the most expensive hotel sales ever on a price-per-room basis.

Last week Sahara Group agreed with two other investors--Shalal Khan and Kamran Hakim--to buy the hotel. Ashkenazy and Prince al-Waleed had the right to match any agreement to buy Sahara Group's majority stake in the hotel.

Hotel REITs with sizeable upscale New York City holdings: Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB), LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO), DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH), and Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK).