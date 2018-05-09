AcelRx refiles U.S. marketing application for Dsuvia, action date Q4; shares up 10% premarket

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) is up 10% premarket on light volume on the heels of its announcement that it has resubmitted its marketing application to the FDA seeking approval for pain med DSUVIA (sufentanil sublingual tablet, 30 mcg).

The company expects a six-month review cycle so the outcome should be announced in Q4.

The company received a CRL in October 2017 citing the need for additional data to assess the safety of the product at the maximum recommended dose and changes to the Directions for Use to ensure proper administration, validated via a human factors study.

