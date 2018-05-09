Paratek up 1% on Q1 result

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK) Q1 results: Revenues: $10K (-44.4%); Operating Loss: ($26.7M) (+0.4%); Net Loss: ($27.8M) (-0.4%); Loss Per Share: ($0.91) (+20.2%); Quick Assets: $184.3M (+21.5%).

Upcoming Milestones: Company preparing for an advisory committee meeting, expected in late summer 2018, to review omadacycline applications.

Prescription Drug User Fee Act Action Date for omadacycline in October 2018.

Company remains on track to submit the marketing authorization for omadacycline in Europe in H2 2018.

Company expects to initiate second Phase 2 study in H2 2018.

Phase 2 UTI data expected in the H2 2019.

PDUFA action date for sarecycline expected in H2 2018.