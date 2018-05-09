DURECT up 8% premarket on revised Posimir contract with Sandoz

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) is up 8% premarket, albeit on only 1,100 shares, on the heels of its announcement that it has amended its POSIMIR (SABER-bupivacaine) agreement with Novartis' (NYSE:NVS) Sandoz unit.

Under the original agreement, the company received $20M upfront and was eligible to receive up $43M in development and regulatory milestones, up to $230M in sales milestones and tiered double-digit royalties on net sales. Sandoz secured exclusive rights to the product in the U.S.

Under the amended agreement, DURECT is now eligible to receive up to $30M in milestone payments triggered by FDA approval. The potential sales-based milestones are unchanged. Both companies are permitted to develop/commercialize competing products and either party may terminate the contract for convenience. If Sandoz elects to terminate, it will be obligated to pay a termination fee while DURECT may terminate prior to U.S. approval.