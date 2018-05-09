Chipotle deliveries skyrocket after DoorDash partnership

Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) announces that it has seen a 667% increase in weekly delivery orders since initiating the partnership with DoorDash.

The DoorDash partnership makes delivery available from more than 1.5K Chipotle restaurants in the U.S.

"We hit the ground running during our first week as Chipotle's largest on-demand partner, and we're just getting started," chimes in DoorDash operating exec Christopher Payne. "DoorDash looks forward to building on our momentum as we continue to expand operations with Chipotle across the U.S. and Canada," he adds.

DoorDash-Chipotle tidbits: Average DoorDash delivery time from order to drop-off = 34 minutes; Chicago, Dallas and Denver saw the most delivery orders; the most frequently ordered items nationwide were burrito bowls, burritos and chips and guacamole.

CMG +0.14% premarket to $425.00.

Source: Press Release