Sell-side weighs in on LendingClub post-earnings; shares up 12%

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) gains 12% in early trading after sell-side analysts commented on Q1 earnings.

Morgan Stanley's James Faucette called LendingClub's Q1 "reassuring" and said the company's "rebuilding continues," Bloomberg reports.

Consistent performance for the next few quarters, "should sway investor sentiment and re-rate the stock toward our $6 PT," Faucette noted.

Meanwhile, Credit Suisse's Stephen Ju says regulatory/FTC cloud hangs over results that jive with LC's investor-day plans and Wedbush's Henry Coffey sees maintaining y/y originations growth challenging: Bloomberg.

