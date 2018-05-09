Philip Morris adjusts full-year guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) posts a guidance revision. The tobacco company says it now expects full-year EPS guidance of $5.15 to $5.30 vs $5.25 to $5.40 prior and $5.29 consensus

EPS breakdown: "This guidance includes a favorable currency impact of approximately $0.06 per share, at prevailing exchange rates, and represents a growth rate, excluding currency, of approximately 8% to 11% compared to adjusted diluted EPS of $4.72 in 2017. This 2018 forecast excludes the impact of any future acquisitions, unanticipated asset impairment and exit cost charges, future changes in currency exchange rates, further developments related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, and any unusual events."