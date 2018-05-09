Kinross Gold -6.5% as Q1 earnings beat estimates but production falls

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) -6.5% premarket as Q1 earnings topped expectations but fell short of the year-ago quarter, and revenues rose 13% Y/Y to $897M due to an increase in gold equiv. oz. sold and a higher realized gold price.

Q1 operating cash flow jumped 41% to $293.5M, helped in part by an 11% drop in all-in sustaining costs for the period to $846/oz. sold.

But production fell 3% to 654K gold equiv. oz. from 672K oz. in the prior-year quarter, as lower grades at key mines in North America, west Africa and Russia hurt operations.

KGC says Tasiast Phase 1 expansion is near completion, on schedule, on budget and expected to achieve 12K metric tons/day throughput by the end of June, and is assessing a request from Mauritania’s government to enter into talks regarding the company's activities in the country, including the potential impact on the 800K oz. Phase 2 expansion.

KGC says it is on track to meet full-year production guidance of 2.5M gold equiv. oz. at all-in sustaining cost of $975/oz.; total 2018 capex is forecast at $1.075B.