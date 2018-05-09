Canon lands BriefCam

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) strikes a deal to acquire BriefCam for an undisclosed amount.

BriefCam is described as the industry’s leading provider of video synopsis and deep learning solutions.

The addition of BriefCam to Canon’s market leading Network Video Solutions products portfolio is expected to complements the previous acquisitions of AXIS Communications and Milestone Systems.

"The acquisition will allow BriefCam to continue to deliver industry leading video content analytics solutions, while remaining a standalone company within the Canon Group,” says BroefCam CEO Trevor Matz.

Source: Press Release