Lincoln Educational Services beats estimates in Q1

Lincoln Educational Services (LINC) reports same school revenue growth of 1.5% and same school student starts growth of 2.2% in Q1.

Total student starts fell 2.5% to 2,786.

Transportation and skilled trades revenue fell 1.2% to $42.7M.

Healthcare and Other Professions revenue up 7.3% to $19.1.

SG&A expense rate increased 190 bps to 60.6%.

Average enrollment -876 Y/Y to 10,214.

FY2018 Guidance: Revenue: To increase by low single digits; Operating income: in the range of breakeven and a loss of $3M; Student starts: To increase by low single digits.

Previously: Lincoln Educational Services beats by $0.11, beats on revenue (May 9)