Match Group -3.3% guiding soft user growth, tough 2H comps

Key points from Match Group’s (NASDAQ:MTCH) earnings call:

Company expects subscriber growth to moderate with 200K to 250K Tinder net sub adds in Q2, which is in-line with the average before Gold launched.

Tinder TAM in the reported quarter equaled 150M or 25% of 600M singles.

Comps will be tough in 2H with potential offsets including a new revenue-generating feature and Tinder’s new feature shifting towards a women-controlled model.

Match says +40% is a reasonable margin target.

Match shares gave back their post-earnings gain and now trade down 3.3% to $35.11.

