Anheuser-Busch InBev gains on positive outlook

Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) expects a dilly of a second half of the year as the impact of the World Cup soccer tournament is felt in key markets.

The company is seeing gradually improving results in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia and Argentine - all nations that will be watching intently their soccer teams participate in the World Cup tournament this summer. The report from the U.S. is consistent with past quarters as pricing and mix showed promise, but volume declines continued as Budweiser and Bud Light continue to lose market share.

On an important note, A-B backed its prior synergy and cost expectation guidance of $3.2B in relation to the SABMiller deal.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev are up 2.49% on strong early volume.

