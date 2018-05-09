Stocks tick higher, led by energy as crude prices pop

Stocks edge higher at the open, led by energy shares after Pres. Trump's announcement that the U.S. would renew economic sanctions on Iran prompted a surge in crude oil prices; S&P +0.3% , Dow +0.2% , Nasdaq +0.1% .

WTI crude futures now +2.5% at $70.80/bbl, returning to a three-and-a-half year high after falling yesterday, sending energy ( +2.3% ) to the top of the leaderboard, followed by materials ( +0.7% ) and industrials ( +0.3% ); meanwhile, utilities, telecom services and real estate are the worst performing groups.

European markets are mostly little changed, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.6% while Germany's DAX and France's CAC are flat; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished -0.4% and China's Shanghai Composite -0.1% .

In U.S. corporate news, Walmart -3.8% after confirming it will pay ~$16B for a 77% stake in Flipkart Group, and Monster Beverage -6.9% after missing Q1 earnings estimates.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note is 4 bps higher at 3.01%, and the U.S. Dollar Index is 0.2% lower at 92.79, ticking down from its best close of 2018.

Still ahead: wholesale trade, EIA petroleum inventories