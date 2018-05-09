Groupon +12% as earnings reflect gross profit focus

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) is up 12% after posting Q1 earnings where its net loss narrowed substantially as gross profits got a boost from international operations.

The company raised its EBITDA outlook for 2018 to $280M-$290M from $260M-$270M, updated for current forex rates and a contribution from the Vouchercloud acquisition of $5M-$6M.

Revenue dipped 7% as the company focused on revenues that maximize gross profit (which rose 5% for the quarter).

Net loss narrowed to $6.9M from $24.4M. On a non-GAAP basis, net income rose to $16.2M from $5.2M.

EBITDA rose 17% to $52.6M.

The gross profit focus also contributed to a 7% decline in global units sold, to 42.4M. Units in North America down 11% with "a significant portion of that decline due to our focus on long-term gross profit optimization in Goods as well as our continued scaling of Groupon Plus and the sale of certain OrderUp assets that occurred in the second half of 2017."

Cash and equivalents came to $725.9M; the company has no outstanding borrowings under a $250M revolver.

