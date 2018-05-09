Bloomberg, Galaxy Digital start cryptocurrency index

The Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index is designed to track the performance of the largest, most liquid part of the cryptocurrency market.

Bloomberg owns and administers the index, which is co-branded with Michael Novogratz's Galaxy Digital Capital Management.

BGCI is market capitalization-weighted and measures the performance of 10 USD-traded cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Monero, Ripple, and Zcash.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is up 0.9% at $9,279.08 in morning trading.

