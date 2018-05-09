Enbridge to sell U.S. midstream business to ArcLight Capital for $1.12B

It's a busy day for Enbridge (ENB +2.9% ), as the company agrees to sell its U.S. natural gas and natural gas liquids gathering, processing, transportation and marketing businesses to ArcLight Capital Partners for US$1.12B.

ENB CEO Al Monaco says the sale of Midcoast Operating LP is "an important step in our shift towards a pure regulated pipeline and utility model, and positions us well to achieve our goal of selling C$3B in non-core assets in 2018."

The sale includes ENB's 100%-owned gathering and processing assets in Texas and Oklahoma.

Earlier this morning, ENB announced its C$1.75B sale of a 49% stake in some of its renewable power assets to the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.