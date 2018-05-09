Potbelly higher after management issues bright outlook

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) is up 5.15% in early trading as earnings are digested by investors.

While the company's 3.6% decline in Q1 comparable sales didn't impress, the company set full-year profit guidance ahead of the consensus estimate.

During the earnings conference call, Potbelly management said the company explored sale options in consultation with advisor JPMorgan but didn't find an option in the best interest of shareholders. Potbelly also said sales trends are improving, with April ahead of the pace seen in March and February.

