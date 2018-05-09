Sinclair Broadcast selling seven stations to Fox in $910M deal

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) confirms it's reached a deal with Fox Broadcasting (FOX -0.1% , FOXA -0.2% ) to sell it seven TV stations for about $910M, a move made to secure approval for Sinclair's $4.6B acquisition of Tribune Media (NYSE:TRCO).

Sinclair's up 9% and TRCO up 2.8% .

Reports late last month had pegged Fox as the likely buyer of the seven stations, part of a bigger divestiture listing of 23 Sinclair/Tribune stations to be unloaded to satisfy regulators.

Sinclair is still arranging to provide services to some of those stations (an arrangement drawing criticism over whether that really reduces its influence); excluding those, the divested stations are being sold for a combined $1.5B in gross sales proceeds and another $100M in retained working capital.