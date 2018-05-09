Solid results from Pinnacle as merger approaches

Pinnacle Entertainment (PNK +0.1% ) reports adjusted EBITDAR of $177.7M in Q1 to edge past the consensus estimate of $176.8M. The company's EBITDAR margin improved 100 bps to 28.3% during the quarter.

Pinnacle says the merger with Penn National Gaming (PENN -0.3% ), which is still subject to remaining regulatory approvals, is expected to close in the second half of the year.

The Penn-Pinnacle combination is expected to generate $100M in annual run-rate cost synergies.

