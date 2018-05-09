Astronics down 4% post Q1 results

Astronics (ATRO -4.2% ) reported Q1 revenue growth of 17.5% Y/Y to 179.06M. Segment revenues: Aerospace +20.3% Y/Y to $164.6M and Test systems -7.1% Y/Y to $14.46M.

Q1 overall margins: Gross declined by 440 bps to 20.7% and operating declined by 740 bps to 3.7%.

Segment operating margins: Aerospace declined by 640 bps to 8% and test systems declined by 1,530 bps to -13.3%.

SG&A expenses were up by 42.6% to $30.5M.

Bookings were at $196.2M, for a book-to-bill ratio of 1.10:1 and Q1 backlog was at $398.6M.

“Margins were weak for a number of reasons, in part due to a particularly slow quarter for our Test segment, which was the result of program timing. There were also a number of acquisition-related items impacting margin, including increased amortization of intangibles and inventory step-up expenses. Other costs in the quarter included an increased loss reserve related to a revised estimate to complete one particular job and the recording of a legal reserve related to a long-term dispute we have been litigating for the last several years. Most of these expenses are expected to decrease or not recur in coming quarters”, said Peter J. Gundermann, President and CEO.

2Q18 outlook: Revenue ~$200M

FY18 outlook: Revenues $765-815M vs. consensus of $778.98M; tax rate 18-21%; capital equipment spending $24-28M; E&D cost $110-115M.

