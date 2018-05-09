KMI's Trans Mountain project will not happen, Vancouver mayor says

The mayor of Vancouver, B.C., says Kinder Morgan’s (KMI +1.7% ) proposed expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline to Canada’s Pacific Coast will never happen because local opposition to the project is bound to intensify.

“I don’t think this project will go - I really don’t - based on the resistance on the ground,” Gregor Robertson says.

KMI has threatened to walk away from the US$5.7 B project, setting a May 31 deadline for Canada's federal government to neutralize opposition from a British Columbia government that has vowed to use “every tool” to block it.