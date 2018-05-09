ZAGG shoots 25% post Q1 results, guides Q1 above estimates

ZAGG Inc (ZAGG +24.8% ) reports Q1 revenue growth of 20.6% Y/Y to $112.07M.

Sales by category: Screen Protection $55.6M (+29.9% Y/Y); Power Management $36.6M (+134.6% Y/Y); Power Cases $7.3M (-67.4% Y/Y); Audio $6.3M (+6.8% Y/Y); Keyboards $5.2M (-13.3% Y/Y) & Other $1.1M (+450% Y/Y).

Sales by region: US $91.4M (+16.6% Y/Y); Europe $9.8M (+6.5% Y/Y) & Other $10.9M (+105.7% Y/Y).

Sales by channel: Indirect channel $98.7M (+23.8% Y/Y); Website $9.3M (-6.1% Y/Y) & Franchisee $4.1M (+24.2% Y/Y).

Q1 overall margins: Gross increased 300 bps to 34%; operating improved 1,426 bps to 7.1% & Adj. EBITDA increased 922 bps to 12.1%.

Cash & equivalents of $17.7M (-29.2% Q/Q); Net debt of $4.3M (-65.3% Q/Q).

2018 Outlook: Net sales of $550-570M; Gross margin in the low to mid 30's range; Adj. EBITDA of $77-80M; EPS of $1.3-1.5 vs. consensus of $1.34; Annual effective tax rate ~27%.

