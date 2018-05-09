Seven Stars Cloud sets U.S. HQ in New York financial district

Seven Stars Cloud (SSC -0.7% ) has set its new U.S. headquarters in New York's financial district.

The company's signed a lease for offices at 55 Broadway, where it will take up the entire 19th floor with up to 10,000 square feet of space.

"Establishing our headquarters in NYC's financial district is consistent with our overall business strategy to transform Seven Stars Cloud into a more entrepreneurial and faster moving next generation artificial-intelligent and blockchain-powered fintech company that will allow us to attract and retain the talent needed to take the company to the next level," says Chief Revenue Officer/President Bob Benya.